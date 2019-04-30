Camille Newsome Land, 78, of Jacksonville died April 18, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Saturday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment following at Georgetown Cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Rufus Land of the home; daughters, Linda Newsome, Patricia Land Touray, both of Chicago; son, Lamont Land of Jacksonville; and sister, Gertrude Jackson of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
