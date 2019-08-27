Carl Edward Blizzard, 78, of Trenton passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Blizzard and Mary Bell Blizzard; and son, Michael Blizzard.
Carl is survived by his wife, Louise Metts Blizzard; sons, Edward Earl Blizzard and wife Sharlene, Roger W. Watson and wife Lorie; grandson, Brandon Watson; step-grandchildren, Caleb Daniels and Hannah Hill; step-great-grandson, Rylan Hill; sister-in-law, Doris Smith and brother-in-law CW Smith.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Gospel Light Church in Comfort with Pastor Ruffin Hill officiating. Visitation will follow the service.
The family would like to say a special thank you to staff of Wilson Home Care Maysville Office and the staff of Crystal Coast Hospice House for their love and support.
Online condolences may be sent to Howardandcarter.com.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019