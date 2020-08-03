Carl Benjamin Chadwick Jr. went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 31, 2020.
Carl was born to Elizabeth Rumley Chadwick and Carl Benjamin Chadwick Sr. in Richmond, Virginia on March 3, 1928. His parents moved to Beaufort, NC in 1929. He attended college in San Francisco, California. His aim was to become a doctor; however, he soon chose to come back to Beaufort to care for his ailing grandmother, Rosa Davis Chadwick.
Carl was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Beaufort, NC where he taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and served as a deacon for many years. In 2019, he was honored by the church congregation as a Deacon Emeritus for his continuous service.
Carl enjoyed working with young people including his own sons and daughters. He led Boy Scout Troop 51 for ten years and he coached Babe Ruth baseball and Church League softball for ten years.
After retiring from Owens Corning, Carl worked for the Beaufort Police Department for 13 years as a traffic guard. He was a member of the Morehead City Elks Lodge for 30 years and the Odd Fellows Lodge for 25 years. Perhaps his favorite civic contribution was his 36 years of service to the Beaufort Rescue Service, where he impacted many lives and made many friendships.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Jack Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Beaufort. Due to Covid 19, space will be limited as social distancing and masks will be required at the service. The service will be livestreamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page and a larger memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Carl is survived by the love of his life and bride of 68 years, Louise Parkin Chadwick; four sons, Darrel Chadwick (Debbie), Mark Chadwick (Janice), Scott Chadwick (Donna), Gary Chadwick (Billie); two daughters, Star C. Smith (Jimmy), and Jessie C. Cowden (Patrick). Grandchildren, Elaine, Christie, Kimberly, Tiffany, Alexandria, Danielle, Sidney, Samantha, Joshua, Jessica, Aaron, Chloe and 12 great-grandchildren. His three sisters, Rosalie Piner, Mary Ann Fluitt, and Janet Watkins. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Elizabeth Chadwick; and granddaughter, Erica.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church, 403 Ann St. Beaufort, NC 28516.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at Noefs.net.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.