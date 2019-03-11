Carl Daniel "Bud" Griffith, age 81, of Cape Carteret, passed away peacefully March 10, 2019.
|
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the White Oak Community Church, 6181 New Bern Hwy, Maysville, NC. A visitation will be held at the church, one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lillian Griffith; and his sister, Darla Watson.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Griffith; his brother, Charles Griffith; his son, Carl M. Griffith of Gainesville, TX; his daughter, Sue and her husband Ron Colyer of Pace, FL; his former wife Charlene Griffith; grandchildren, Andrew Colyer, April Griffith, and Kelly Ruyter; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Carteret Health Care Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Drawer 1619. Morehead City, NC 28557 or Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 789, Newport, NC 28570..
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019