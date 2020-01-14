NEWPORT - Carl "Bubba" Jones, 31, of Newport died Jan. 9, 2020.
Memorial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial following at Bayview Cemetery, Mill Creek.
Survivors include son, Elisha Carl Jones; daughter, Emma Christine Jones; parents, Carl and Sara Jones; and sister, Stephanie McRee, all of Newport.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020