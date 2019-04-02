JACKSONVILLE – Carl Allen Larson, 68, died on April 1, 2019, in Onslow County.
A graveside service is planned for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Onslow Memorial Park in Jacksonville, NC.
Carl is survived by two sisters, Jacki Russell and Laura Larson, both of Jacksonville, one brother, Nels Larson of Jacksonville; nieces, Kathryn Russell Bennett of Jacksonville and Julie Rupe of Enoree, SC.
A visitation is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, NC.
