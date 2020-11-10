1/
Carl Padgett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAPLE HILL - James Carl Padgett, 74, of Maple Hill, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Elder Aubrey Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at the Russell Padgett Cemetery.
Mr. Padgett is survived by two sons, Kevin Padgett and his wife, Carla, of Maple Hill and Brett Padgett and his wife, Michelle, of Wilmington; two brothers, Gerald E. Padgett of Hampstead and Durlin T. Padgett of Maple Hill; four grandchildren, Brittany, Austin, Kaden and Keigan; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Noah Cooper.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 455-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved