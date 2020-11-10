MAPLE HILL - James Carl Padgett, 74, of Maple Hill, died Monday, November 9, 2020, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel with Elder Aubrey Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at the Russell Padgett Cemetery.
Mr. Padgett is survived by two sons, Kevin Padgett and his wife, Carla, of Maple Hill and Brett Padgett and his wife, Michelle, of Wilmington; two brothers, Gerald E. Padgett of Hampstead and Durlin T. Padgett of Maple Hill; four grandchildren, Brittany, Austin, Kaden and Keigan; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Noah Cooper.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.