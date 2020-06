Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carla's life story with friends and family

Share Carla's life story with friends and family

GASTONIA - Carla Marie Williams, 60, of Gastonia died May 30, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include daughter, Amanda Skelton of Jacksonville.

Arrangements by Coastal Cremations, Jacksonville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store