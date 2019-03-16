SNEADS FERRY - Carlos "Carl" Alonzo Norris, Jr., 72, of Sneads
|
Ferry, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday at Jones Funeral
Home, Jacksonville Chapel. Burial, with full military honors, will
follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Norris retired from the United States Army after 30 years of
honorable service.
He is survived by his son, Shawn Norris of Sneads Ferry; one
daughter, Maria Allegretto of FL; and three grandchildren, Izak, Aaron
and Lucas.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, prior to the service, from
11:30 until 1:00 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney
Fund,11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20853.
