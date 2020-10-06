Carlton Riggs

VANCEBORO - Carlton Duane Riggs, 57, of Vanceboro, passed away on October 4, 2020.

He is survived by his father, Fred "Shorty" Riggs of Maysville; sons, Adam Riggs and wife, Brittany of New Bern and Matthew Riggs and wife, Jacinta of Jacksonville; daughters, Kayla Brett and husband, Clifford, Amanda Riggs and Erica Padgett and husband, Shane, all of Eden, NC; brother, Dale Riggs of Pollocksville; sisters, Pam Meadows of Maysville and Loretta Mercer of Pollocksville; and 12 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marion "Tink'' Riggs; mother, Hilda Riggs; and sister, Peggy Mitchell.

Private Graveside Service will be held in the Riggs Family Cemetery in Pollocksville.

Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



