Carmen Iris Delgado, 68, of Jacksonville died Aug. 9, 2019, at her residence.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Infant of Prague Catholic Church.
Survivors include sons, Felix Gonzalez of Tacoma, Washington, Lee Ramos of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, Joseph Lopez of Fayetteville; daughters, JoAnne Ramos of Milwaukee, Zue Mary Martinez of Jacksonville, Zue Annie of Queens, New York; brothers, Antonio Delgado, Christobao Delgado; and sisters, Migdalia Delgado, Ada Delgado, all of Puerto Rico.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019