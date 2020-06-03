Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWPORT - Carol Marie Odum Conway, 82, of Newport died June 2, 2020, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing Home.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Maysville Cemetery.

Survivors include son, Wayne Conway of Richmond, Virginia; daughters, Delores Shelton, Brenda DeWalt, both of Newport, Eunice Ice of Hubert; and sister, Irene Riggs of Swansboro.

Viewing will be held Thursday and Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.



