Carol Conway
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWPORT - Carol Marie Odum Conway, 82, of Newport died June 2, 2020, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing Home.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Maysville Cemetery.
Survivors include son, Wayne Conway of Richmond, Virginia; daughters, Delores Shelton, Brenda DeWalt, both of Newport, Eunice Ice of Hubert; and sister, Irene Riggs of Swansboro.
Viewing will be held Thursday and Friday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Viewing
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maysville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
Old Hammock Rd
Swansboro, NC 28584
(910) 326-5013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved