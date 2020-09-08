Carol Jones

Or Copy this URL to Share

SWANSBORO - Carol Jean Joy Jones, 81, of Swansboro died Sept. 7, 2020, at her home.

Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.

Survivors include sons, James Bird of Stella, John A. Jones of Conway, Arkansas; daughters, Katherine Bird-Jones Simmons of East Lansing, Michigan, Michelle Jones Strickland of Peletier; and sister, Patricia Bohms of Davidson, Michigan.

Visitation will from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.





