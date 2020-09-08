1/
Carol Jones
SWANSBORO - Carol Jean Joy Jones, 81, of Swansboro died Sept. 7, 2020, at her home.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Sayland Funeral Home, Maysville.
Survivors include sons, James Bird of Stella, John A. Jones of Conway, Arkansas; daughters, Katherine Bird-Jones Simmons of East Lansing, Michigan, Michelle Jones Strickland of Peletier; and sister, Patricia Bohms of Davidson, Michigan.
Visitation will from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
