Service Information

Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville , NC 28540
(910)-455-1781

Calling hours

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Jones Funeral Home & Crematory
303 Chaney Ave
Jacksonville , NC 28540

Mass of Christian Burial

11:00 AM

Infant of Prague Catholic Church

This past Sunday, the world lost one of its brightest lights, our mom. Never having met a stranger, nor turn anyone away in need, our mom was one of the most generous, unselfish, genuine people you would ever be blessed to know. Mom's devotion to her family was unparalleled. The beginning of her 75 year journey originated in the Bronx, N.Y. Having two devoted parents to learn from, her life was built upon courage, loyalty, devotion, and most of all, love. Having met her soulmate in 1965, it did not take long for her to know she was going to marry her Marine and start a life with him. Traveling to wherever duty called, mom took on each challenge with courage and grit, embracing the USMC way of life by showing love for her new family. With the addition of two children to the Ruch clan, in her mind, she struck gold. Mom overflowed with the love she had for us and continued to be unconditionally devoted to her growing family.

We remember the number of different meals she prepped for us picky eaters, and the many miles she traveled to be at every game for us, and many hours spent going over homework, brow-beating us into creating that perfect piece---in the non-digital world, it was torture to rewrite an essay five times because you were a poor speller--it did not matter. Mom pushed us to know we had no choice but to give our best and to never accept less of ourselves. All the while, mothering whatever squadron dad was with and making sure his Marines and their families were always taken care of. Her love for others was tireless.

As we got older, dated, and dealt with broken hearts or broken bones, mom, of course, was always there. No matter what. When dad was diagnosed with cancer, mom was there, fighting with him every step of the way, taking every punch as he did, and never giving up hope that he would always pull through, all the while trying to keep our lives as normal as possible.

When we were lucky enough to find our soulmates, mom's heart grew, and then the joy of being called Nanny tipped the scale. No matter the pain she was in from the RA, nothing could bring her down when she saw her grandbabies. The forever waiting period of that special namesake was finally here, giving her grandchildren to dote on profusely. Santa Claus could not hold a candle to our mom.

Up until her final breath, mom lived her life with unending, unwavering and unselfish love. She showed us what a spouse and parent and grandparent and friend should be like, and we are forever thankful that we got to call her mom. For all the gray hairs and curse words we caused you, we love you, mom, and will miss you every day.

Carol Ann Ruch departed this earth on Sunday, September 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Infant of Prague Catholic Church with Rev. Ernest Ruede officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. She was widow to Lt. Col. Donald Ruch; daughter to Albert and Mary Marciano. Survivors include her son, Eric Ruch and his wife, Deborah, their daughter, Reilly; and her daughter, Donna Frazelle and her husband, Allan, and their daughter, Emma.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel.

Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.

