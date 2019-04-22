Carol Tyndall, 68, of Jacksonville died April 20, 2019.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Comfort Volunteer Fire and Rescue with interment following at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston.
Survivors include son, Jody Philyaw of Hampstead; daughters, Liz Hargett, Gwen Rouse. both of Trenton, Lynn Lasseter of Jacksonville; brothers, Kenneth Points of Chesterfield, South Carolina, Brient Stilley of Grantham; sisters, Sandra Smith of Heath Spring, South Carolina, Della McCain of Newport, Mona Boyette of Pollocksville.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Comfort Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals and Cremations, Maysville.
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019