Swansboro - Carol Ruth Ash Wolfe, 77, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
She was born September 4, 1941, in Leatherback, WV; daughter of the late Harley and Eva Hall Ash.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro with Rev. Kevin Clubb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Carol retired after 27 years as a supervisor with civil service.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Thomas W. Wolfe of the home; her only daughter, Lisa M. Pursley (Donald) of Swansboro; grandsons, Mason Sheldon of Swansboro and Luke Sheldon of Charleston, WV; sister, T. Jean Marrs (Doyle) of Matthews, NC; brother, Leon Ash of Louisville, KY; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie V. Crist and Linda Webb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at support.WoundedWarriorProject.org.
Online condolences may be made at Jonesfh.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
