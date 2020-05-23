Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolee Parker Lee. View Sign Service Information Jones Funeral Home Dyson St Holly Ridge , NC 28445 (910)-329-1633 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolee Parker Lee was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on May 21, 2020, at the age of 83.

She was born on September 7, 1936, in Onslow County; to Lila and Vance Parker. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Ernest Mitchell Parker, Lathan Parker and JT Parker; her sisters, Jewel Overstreet and Hazel Bush; her baby girl granddaughter, her great-granddaughter, Emily and her great-great grandson, Ayden.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Holly Ridge with Reverend Bo Osborne officiating.

Her loving husband, one month shy of 66 years, Charles Lee was always by her side. Her legacy is the family she leaves behind. Her four children are Mickie Hausmann (John), Laney Williams (Dennie), David Lee (Ginger), and Melissa Thomas (Richard). Ten grandchildren, Kelly, Chasity, Mark, Richard, Charlie, Anthony, Austin, Olivia, Josh and Sadie. Ten great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Joey, David, Shelby, Gracey, Bryley, Hanna, Meridyth, Lexi, Garrett and Skarlett. Seven great-great grandchildren, Adalyn, Emma, Saylor, Charlotte, Christian, Cade and Crue.

She will be dearly missed by her brothers and sisters, Pauline Padgett, Adrian Parker, Cecil Parker, Judy Grafius, Marie Crew, Vance Parker, Johnny Parker and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her mother was a Padgett and her father was a Parker, so she was probably related to half of Onslow County.

Carolee was a woman of faith and the heart of the family she and her husband Charles created. She dedicated her life to the Lord and led by example for her children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Providence Baptist Church in Holly Ridge.

The family would like to thank Kathy, Flo, WellCare and Lower Cape Fear Hospice for taking such good care of her.

Condolences may be left at

Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge

Carolee Parker Lee was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on May 21, 2020, at the age of 83.She was born on September 7, 1936, in Onslow County; to Lila and Vance Parker. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Ernest Mitchell Parker, Lathan Parker and JT Parker; her sisters, Jewel Overstreet and Hazel Bush; her baby girl granddaughter, her great-granddaughter, Emily and her great-great grandson, Ayden.Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Holly Ridge with Reverend Bo Osborne officiating.Her loving husband, one month shy of 66 years, Charles Lee was always by her side. Her legacy is the family she leaves behind. Her four children are Mickie Hausmann (John), Laney Williams (Dennie), David Lee (Ginger), and Melissa Thomas (Richard). Ten grandchildren, Kelly, Chasity, Mark, Richard, Charlie, Anthony, Austin, Olivia, Josh and Sadie. Ten great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Joey, David, Shelby, Gracey, Bryley, Hanna, Meridyth, Lexi, Garrett and Skarlett. Seven great-great grandchildren, Adalyn, Emma, Saylor, Charlotte, Christian, Cade and Crue.She will be dearly missed by her brothers and sisters, Pauline Padgett, Adrian Parker, Cecil Parker, Judy Grafius, Marie Crew, Vance Parker, Johnny Parker and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her mother was a Padgett and her father was a Parker, so she was probably related to half of Onslow County.Carolee was a woman of faith and the heart of the family she and her husband Charles created. She dedicated her life to the Lord and led by example for her children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Providence Baptist Church in Holly Ridge.The family would like to thank Kathy, Flo, WellCare and Lower Cape Fear Hospice for taking such good care of her.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 23 to May 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close