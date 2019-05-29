RICHLANDS - Caroline C. Ryan-Benjamin, 62, of Richlands died May 19, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday at City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, with interment following at Eastern Cemetery.
Survivors include son, Richard Ryan of Richlands; daughter, Jeynelle Ryan of Boynton Beach, Florida; and sister, Isabelle Weekes of St. Kitts.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 29 to May 30, 2019