Carolyn Benton

CAPE CARTERET - Carolyn Elizabeth Benton, 82, of Cape Carteret died June 28, 2020.

Memorial will be held at a later date.

Survivors include husband, Robert "Bob" Benton of the home; daughters, Beth Benton of Portland, Oregon, Amy Moulds of Apex; brother, Dennis Tripp of Wilmington.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.





