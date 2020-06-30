Carolyn Benton

CAPE CARTERET - Carolyn Elizabeth Benton, 82, of Cape Carteret died June 28, 2020.
Memorial will be held at a later date.
Survivors include husband, Robert "Bob" Benton of the home; daughters, Beth Benton of Portland, Oregon, Amy Moulds of Apex; brother, Dennis Tripp of Wilmington.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.