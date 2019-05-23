RICHLANDS - Carolyn Turner Burch, 71, of Richlands, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Burch; and parents, Willie and Lucille Turner.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Graham Burch; son, David Stensel (Ronda) of Richlands; daughter, Wendy Burch Bradshaw of Richlands; three grandchildren; Amanda Bradshaw, Brittany Jarman, Katie Stensel; and three great-grandchildren, Hudson Basden, Branson Jarman, and Brentton Jarman.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in East Duplin Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 23 to May 24, 2019