Carolyn Darnell Gibson, 71, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
She was born to Mildred and Roy Darnell and raised in Tobaccoville, NC. She attended Radford University, taught elementary school for 30 years, and was a guide at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with loved ones, playing Scrabble, traveling, and telling stories; and she was known to many of her family and friends as "Sis."
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William. She is survived by her children, Benjamin and Kathryn; brothers, Roy Jr (Joanna), Mike (Pam), and Steve (Robin); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15 at Mt Pleasant Church in Tobaccoville, NC, with interment to follow.
Community Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC is assisting the family.
