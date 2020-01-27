COMFORT - Carolyn Sanderson King, 72, of Comfort, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Jones Funeral Home, Richlands Chapel. By request, the services will be held privately.
Mrs. King was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. King Sr.; and a son, John Paul King.
She is survived by three sons, Raymond Earl King Jr., Curtis William King and Roger Russell King; step-children, Vickie King and Ricky King; grandchildren, Ashley Renee, Amanda, Diana, Jonathan, Justin, Josh, Ashley, TJ, Amanda Carter, and Billy; step-grandchildren, William and Shannon Ezzell; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Enda Beddard, Dollie Beddard, Altea Mixton, Robert Sanderson, and Edith Scarbrough.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020