Carolyn Petteway, 74, of Jacksonville died April 10, 2019.
Celebration of life will be held at noon on Tuesday at Victory Faith of Jacksonville with interment following at Petteway family cemetery.
Survivors include husband, Larry Petteway of Jacksonville; daughters, Bernice Merriman of Richfield, Lisa White of Jacksonville; sons, Lawrence Petteway of Jacksonville, Jeffery Petteway of Albany, Roosevelt Petteway of Charlotte; sisters, Mary Young, Ella Garner, both of Elizabeth, New Jersey, Linda Fisher of St. Mary's, Georgia; and brothers, Donald Garner of Kinston, Douglas Garner of Georgia.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Saunders Funeral Home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019