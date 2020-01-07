MARSHALLBERG - Carolyn Phelps Willis, 77, of Marshallberg died Jan. 5, 2020.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Marshallberg Missionary Baptist Church with graveside service following at Victoria Cemetery, Marshallberg.
Survivors include husband, Johnnie Van Willis; son, Anthony Willis of Greenville; daughters, Valerie Bryan of Raleigh, Carol Zimmerman, Holly Willis, both of Beaufort.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Beaufort.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020