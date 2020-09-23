Carrie Garner

Carrie Lee Garner, 71, of Jacksonville, died Sept. 19, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church with interment following at Onslow Memorial Park.

Survivors include children, Esteria D. Cagle of Chapman, Kansas, Anthony J. Hall Jr. of Raleigh, Edward C. Hall of Portsmouth, Virginia, Lillian N. Wade, Nygee Hall-Garner; and siblings, Addie Skinner, Irene Evans, Rush Evans Sr., all of Jacksonville, Jessie Hammond of Charlotte, Ush Evans of Beulaville, Benny Warren of Winston-Salem, Ann Lee Evans of White Plains, Maryland.

Viewing will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.



