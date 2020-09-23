1/
Carrie Garner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie Lee Garner, 71, of Jacksonville, died Sept. 19, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Shiloh Pentecostal Holiness Church with interment following at Onslow Memorial Park.
Survivors include children, Esteria D. Cagle of Chapman, Kansas, Anthony J. Hall Jr. of Raleigh, Edward C. Hall of Portsmouth, Virginia, Lillian N. Wade, Nygee Hall-Garner; and siblings, Addie Skinner, Irene Evans, Rush Evans Sr., all of Jacksonville, Jessie Hammond of Charlotte, Ush Evans of Beulaville, Benny Warren of Winston-Salem, Ann Lee Evans of White Plains, Maryland.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Saunders Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved