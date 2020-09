Or Copy this URL to Share

HUBERT - Carrie Anne Thompson, 33, of Hubert, died Sept. 9, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.

Services will be private.

Survivors include mother, Rosanne Lavin Newby of Swansboro; father, Jamieson S. Thompson of South Carolina; stepfather, Johnny Newby of Swansboro; brothers, J. Scott Thompson of Ohio, Kevin J. Thompson of Colorado.

Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City.



