Carroll J Thebeau, 93, has completed his journey here on earth and has joined his wife, Jeannette; a daughter, Carol Jean; and sons, Joe and Gary.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the United States Navy.

Born in Randolph, Maine he joined the Navy in 1944, during WWII, serving on the USS New Mexico, where he was an electrician's mate, later becoming a member of the IBEW. Carroll was a life long resident of Ringwood, NJ, proudly raising his four children on his own with love and laughter. He was not only a father to his own children but always had an open door policy for any of the neighborhood kids, a man of little means but with a heart of gold! Even through difficult times he chose to smile and laugh it off. "Why choose to be grumpy," he would say.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna, her husband John; and son, Ron and wife Patty; a very proud grandfather of 12 and 10 great-grandchildren, his beloved dogs, Lily, Paws and Barley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any humane society.

