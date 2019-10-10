Catherine Edens

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
SNEADS FERRY - Catherine Strange Edens, 82, of Sneads Ferry died Oct. 9, 2019, at her home.
Memorial will be held at noon on Saturday at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.
Survivors include children, Janice Edens Frank, Shorty Thoman, Hammer Edens, John Edens, all of Sneads Ferry; brother, Edward Strange of Florida; and sisters, Gracie Freeman of Florida, Pearl Conrad of Oklahoma, Dot Fox of Virginia.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
