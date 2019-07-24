Catherine Grant, 92, of Jacksonville died July 23, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Memorial will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at Northwoods United Methodist Church.
Survivors include sons, Lawrence Grant of South Korea, Clifford Grant of Guatemala, Ronald Grant, Ralph Grant, both of Ohio, Frank Grant of Colorado; daughters; Darlene Bissell of Ohio, Brenda Autry of North Carolina; and sisters, Stacey West of Florida, Sarah Andree, Martha Bell, both of Pennsylvania.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 24 to July 25, 2019