ROSE HILL - Catherine Lee Sutton Herring, 75, of Rose Hill died Oct. 22, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Island Creek AME Church, Rose Hill with burial following at Duplin Memorial Gardens, Teachey.
Survivors include son, Hayes Herring III of Wilmington; daughters, Angela Herring of Warsaw, Janet Herring of Durham; stepmother, Helen Boney; brothers, Loycurtis Murray of Rose Hill, Willie E. Murray of High Point, Ellis Murray of Greensboro, Jeremiah Boney Jr. of Philadelphia, Clayton Boney of New Jersey; and sisters, Carolyn Murray of Hartford, Connecticut, Betty Lovelace Ross of Durham, Patricia Murray, Relisa Chambers, both of Fayetteville, Brenda Whitehead of Magnolia, Gloria Sistrunk Rogers of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Karen Boney Clay of Williamston, New Jersey.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Rose Hill Funeral Home.
