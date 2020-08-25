Catherine Massengale

Catherine Elaine Jones Massengale, 67, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Born on October 28, 1952, in Cincinnati, OH; she was the widow of Grady Louis Massengale Sr and the daughter of the late Cecil and Catherine Gillis Jones. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, playing games on her computer and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Melissa Massengale of Jacksonville; her son, Grady Louis Massengale Jr. and wife Jaclyn of Clarksburg, WV; and four grandchildren, Devin Louis Massengale, Giana Nicole Massengale, Grady Louis Massengale III, and Collin Jackson Massengale.
Services will be private.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.