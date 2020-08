Catherine Elaine Jones Massengale, 67, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.Born on October 28, 1952, in Cincinnati, OH; she was the widow of Grady Louis Massengale Sr and the daughter of the late Cecil and Catherine Gillis Jones. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, playing games on her computer and spending time with her family.Surviving are her daughter, Melissa Massengale of Jacksonville; her son, Grady Louis Massengale Jr. and wife Jaclyn of Clarksburg, WV; and four grandchildren, Devin Louis Massengale, Giana Nicole Massengale, Grady Louis Massengale III, and Collin Jackson Massengale.Services will be private.Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.