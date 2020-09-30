1/
Catherine Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHLANDS - Catherine Williams, 93, of Richlands, died Sept. 28, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include children, Larry Williams of Columbus, Georgia, Harry L. Williams of Jefferson, Texas, Hubert D. Williams of Richlands, Mary C. Williams of Missouri City, Texas, Michael Williams of Houston, Texas.
Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders Funeral Home Inc
210 Bell Fork Rd
Jacksonville, NC 28540
(910) 938-2151
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved