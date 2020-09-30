Or Copy this URL to Share

RICHLANDS - Catherine Williams, 93, of Richlands, died Sept. 28, 2020.

Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Saunders Funeral Home with interment following at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Survivors include children, Larry Williams of Columbus, Georgia, Harry L. Williams of Jefferson, Texas, Hubert D. Williams of Richlands, Mary C. Williams of Missouri City, Texas, Michael Williams of Houston, Texas.

Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



