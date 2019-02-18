HAZELWOOD, Missouri - Cathleen "Cathy" Swokla King, 60, of Hazelwood, Missouri, died Jan. 17, 2019, at her home.
Memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Folkstone FWB Church, Holly Ridge.
Survivors include children, Tiffany King, Aaron King, both of Hazelwood, Missouri; stepfather, Joe Kingston of Jacksonville; brothers, Daniel Swokla of Hubert, Timothy "Allan" O'Connor of Tampa, Florida; sisters, Colleen Barnhart of Jacksonville, Connie Olmstead of Warsaw.
Arrangements by Bi-State Crematory, St. Louis, Missouri.
