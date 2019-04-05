Cecelia Smith Hunter, 90, of Jacksonville died April 4, 2019, at Vidant Duplin Hospital.
Memorial will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville.
Survivors include daughters, Pam Hunter Elsasser of Alabama, Mindy Hunter Peterson of Jacksonville, Darlene Hunter Powell of Clinton, Teresa Hunter Whaley of Maysville; sons, Robert Hunter of Florida, Ronal Hunter of South Carolina; and brothers, Frances Charles Smith, John William Smith, both of New York.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Serenity Funeral Home Inc
1100 South Nc 41 & 111
Beulaville, NC 28518
(910) 298-0200
