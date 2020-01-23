Cecile Paul

  • "Love you mama Paul. Thank you for the amazing life and love..."
    - Sheila Stutts
  • "So sorry for your loss. Keeping the family in our prayers."
    - Shambaugh
  • "Wishing the family peace and comfort during this difficult..."
    - Dee Dee Dill
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-752-2101
FOUNTAIN - Cecile Binette Paul, 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Services will be private.
Cecile, daughter of the late William and Blanche Bergeron Binette, was born in Biddeford, Maine, and had been a resident of Pitt County since 2005. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Binette.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Normand Paul; four sons, Robert Normand Paul and wife, Margie, of Odenton, Maryland. Kenneth Edgar Paul and wife, Melody, and Danny Raymond Paul, all of Jacksonville, NC, along with Steven Roger Paul and wife, Rose, of Grimesland, NC; and daughter, Gayle Tripp and husband, Benjamin, of Fountain, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
