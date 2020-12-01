Jacksonville, NC – Marie Chanelle Dail, 45, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Onslow Memorial Park with the Rev. Rudolph Outlaw officiating.
She is preceded in death by her son, Steven Jerome Dail.
Survivors include her son, Kegan V. Damke and wife, Savannah of Winston-Salem; daughter, Savannah N. Dail Thomas and husband, Christopher of Winston-Salem; father and stepmother, Derek "D.J." Johnson and wife, Fran of Hubert; brother, Donald T. Dail and wife, Valerie of Surf City; brother, Derek "Shane "Johnson of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Kyson A. Damke, Bryson L. Thomas, Bella N. Thomas, Kaylee M. Thomas, and Steven F. Dail "lil Bubba."
Electronic condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.