Charles Daniel Bramlett
Charles Daniel Bramlett, 54 of New Bern, died on July 30, 2020.
He is survived by his father, Irving Charles Bramlett and mother Joan Bramlett; brothers, Corey Devin Bramlett of New Bern; sisters, Jennifer Kellner of Beaufort, Susan Turner of Lawsonville, Carmen Montgomery of Halifax, Va. and Jessica Bramlett of Pollocksville.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kahlert Funeral & Cremation Services
308 Main St
Maysville, NC 28555
(910) 743-3333
