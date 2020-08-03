Charles Daniel Bramlett, 54 of New Bern, died on July 30, 2020.
He is survived by his father, Irving Charles Bramlett and mother Joan Bramlett; brothers, Corey Devin Bramlett of New Bern; sisters, Jennifer Kellner of Beaufort, Susan Turner of Lawsonville, Carmen Montgomery of Halifax, Va. and Jessica Bramlett of Pollocksville.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.