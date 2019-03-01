BEAUFORT, South Carolina - Charles R. Dickerson, 89, of Beaufort, South Carolina, died Feb. 27, 2019, at home.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Anderson Funeral Home, Beaufort, South Carolina with burial following at noon Beaufort National Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Belinda, Terry, Mary Lou, Lisa, all of Beaufort, South Carolina.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019