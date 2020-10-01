1/1
Charles Edward Cox Sr.
1954 - 2020
Dad passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sunday, September 13th, 2020.
He was born on August 18th, 1954 on Fort Benjamin Harrison Army Base, Indiana and quickly became an expert marksman, amateur fisherman and a great mechanic. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Irene Cox; and brother, Steve. He leaves behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Joyce; also surviving are his devoted children, Heather M. Capps and her husband, Greg, of Jacksonville, NC, Charles E. Cox Jr. of Hampstead, NC; sister, Vera A. Dionne of Martinsville, VA; two rambunctious grandchildren, Madilyn and Sophia; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Cox was a lover of his country and the beauty of the forests, Dad had many hobbies. Some of his favorite activities included target practicing, spending time with family, enjoying a good meal, and trying to figure out his next adventure. In his spare time, Dad enjoyed reminiscing about his 20 year military career, his 25 year civil service career, or just a good old fashioned day off. A 21 gun salute will be held at the Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC as well as in the Cox's Family Cemetery in Virginia at a later date. Dad will be missed by many, but none more so than his family. Through thick and thin, we loved him with all our hearts, and though the pain we feel without him is great, it in no way would compare to never having him in our lives. At the wishes of Dad's friends and family, give your dad an extra hug and tell him how much he means to you.
Online condolences should be made at coastalcremations.com.
Coastal Cremations and Funeral Care of Jacksonville is assisting the Cox family.

Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coastal Cremations - NC - Jacksonville
441 Center St
Jacksonville, NC 28546
(910) 353-1401
