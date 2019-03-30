NEWPORT - Charles McCrae Hill, 92, of Newport, died March 29¬, 2019, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at St. James United Methodist Church. Interment to be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City.
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019