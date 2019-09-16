Richlands, NC – Charles C. Jackson Jr., 59, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Duke Medical Center in Durham, NC.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21st at Jones Funeral Home Jacksonville Chapel.
He is preceded in death by his father, Sgt. Major Charles C. Jackson, Ret. USMC.
Survivors include his wife, Melody Jarman Jackson of the home; son, David Allen Jackson of Richlands; mother, Shirley Jackson of Jacksonville; brother, Timothy Jackson and his wife, Freda of Jacksonville; and his loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Charles Jackson to Carolina East Foundation. 2007 B Neuse Blvd. New Bern, NC 28560. Carolinaeastfoundation.com.
Internet condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.
