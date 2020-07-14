Charles Konopka

SNEADS FERRY - Charles Raymond Konopka, 79, of Sneads Ferry died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.
A private gathering will be held at North Shore Country Club Clubhouse on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Mr. Konopka was born in Allegheny Co., PA; and was the son of the late Felix and Edith Styles Konopka. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Konopka. He was a carpenter by trade.
He is survived by three sons, Anthony Konopka (Christine) of Peters Township, PA, Raymond Konopka (Mandi) of Bethel Park, PA and Robert Konopka of Bethel Park, PA; two daughters, Judith Holt (Dan) of Ohio Pyle, PA and Tricia Cerro (Joseph) of Bethel Park, PA; one stepdaughter, Lynn Morris (Scott) of Graysville, PA: brother, Edward Konopka (Arlene) of Lone Pine, PA; 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
