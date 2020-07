Charles Konopka

SNEADS FERRY - Charles Raymond Konopka, 79, of Sneads Ferry died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.A private gathering will be held at North Shore Country Club Clubhouse on Sunday, July 19, 2020.Mr. Konopka was born in Allegheny Co., PA; and was the son of the late Felix and Edith Styles Konopka. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Konopka. He was a carpenter by trade.He is survived by three sons, Anthony Konopka (Christine) of Peters Township, PA, Raymond Konopka (Mandi) of Bethel Park, PA and Robert Konopka of Bethel Park, PA; two daughters, Judith Holt (Dan) of Ohio Pyle, PA and Tricia Cerro (Joseph) of Bethel Park, PA; one stepdaughter, Lynn Morris (Scott) of Graysville, PA: brother, Edward Konopka (Arlene) of Lone Pine, PA; 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Condolences may be left at Jonesfh.org.