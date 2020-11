Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Lee Miller, 65, of Jacksonville died Nov. 12, 2020, at his home.

Funeral with military honors will be held at noon on Dec 4 at Jones Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

Survivors include wife, Debra Miller; daughters; Galan Turansky, Taira Aviles, Stephanie Miller and Daveta Leyh Miller.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec 3 at the funeral home.



