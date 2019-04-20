Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Owens. View Sign





Beloved husband, father, and brother, died surrounded by his family on April 20, 2019.



C.T. was born November 2, 1937 and raised in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina. He attended Dixon high School before he moved to northern Virginia to work to support his family's needs. In Virginia, he spied a certain Nancy Huson and ask her to marry him. She gladly accepted. In a long and loving marriage, they raised a family and built a successful general contracting and remodeling business. In 1991, he and Nancy retired to Sneads Ferry where C.T. enjoyed many years of service and citizenship in his community. C.T. was a member of the Sneads Ferry United Methodist Church and the Rotary Club, quietly but intentionally giving to others to improve their lives and the community in general.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William Richard and Rillie Hill Owens, his brothers W.R., Tommy, and Clifford, and his sisters Alice, Maggie, Sydney, and Sister. He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 60 years, Nancy Huson Owens, son Frank Owens and daughter-in-law Whitney, daughter Maggie Duke and son-in-law Darren, grandchildren Rebekah Duke, Joshua Duke, Caleb Duke, Sara Duke, Nathan Duke, Samuel Duke, and Helen Duke, brother Ray Owens, and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, April 24th at Sneads Ferry United Methodist Church. A private burial is planned at a later date. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, the 23rd of April, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Jones Funeral Home, Holly Ridge.



Condolences may be left at

Dyson St

Holly Ridge , NC 28445

