Charles Leroy "Bunky" Powlas, 90, of Seagate died on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
He was born in Wilmington to Augusta Rogers and Alton Powlas on April 11, 1929.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Daphne Walton Powlas; and daughter, Charlotte Barnhill.
He is survived by his sons, Charles Powlas Jr. and wife Debbie, Alton McNeil Powlas and wife Sylvia, Michael Alan Powlas and wife Kimberly, Glenn Earl Powlas and wife Lisa; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Seagate Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will immediately follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from May 10 to May 11, 2019