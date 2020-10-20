1/
Charles Quinn III
Charles Ernest "Chuck" Quinn III, 58, of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Anne Shaw Quinn; his son, Charles E. Quinn IV; his daughter, Courtney Quinn and Brandon Thigpen; his mother, Jan Kramer Quinn; brother, Dan Quinn and his wife, Debbie, and nephew Daniel Quinn II. He was predeceased by his father, Charles E. Quinn Jr.; and his grandparents, Charles and Nola Kramer.
Chuck spent most of his professional career in retail management and sales, attaining numerous awards and commendations for stellar performance. He enjoyed mentoring his team members and helping them excel.
While Chuck excelled at his work, he was most passionate about caring for his family and ensuring their needs were met. He enjoyed being a problem solver and was one of those people who could figure out how to do just about anything. He liked making people smile and passing on the teachings of his father and grandfather. He enjoyed visits to the Outer Banks and shelling and long walks on the beach. He was also a huge animal lover and was devoted to ensuring their safety and comfort. He brought joy, comfort and safety to all.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Northwoods United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Jerry D. Lewis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northwoods United Methodist Church, 1528 Gum Branch Road, Jacksonville, NC, 28540.
Electronic condolences may be left for the family at Jonesfh.org.


Published in Jacksonville Daily News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 20, 2020
We will always remember his kindness and bright smile! Our condolences to his family .
Jeff & Paula Wood
Friend
