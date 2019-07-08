WALLACE - Charles "Tom" Scarborough, 70, of Wallace died July 4, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Wallace with burial at Pickett cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Nellie Scarborough of the home' sons, Charles Scarborough, Anthony Scarborough of Raleigh, Reginald Scarborough of Wake Forest, Ernest Burton; daughter; Jessica Burton Monk, both of Wallace; and sister; Mary Whitlock of Tampa, Florida.
Viewing will be from 1 to 1:50 p.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 8 to July 9, 2019