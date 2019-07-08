Charles Scarborough

Service Information
Nixon-Lewis Funeral Home & Cremation Services
212 S Smith St
Burgaw, NC
28425
(910)-259-4450
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
Wallace, NC
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
Wallace, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WALLACE - Charles "Tom" Scarborough, 70, of Wallace died July 4, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Wallace with burial at Pickett cemetery.
Survivors include wife, Nellie Scarborough of the home' sons, Charles Scarborough, Anthony Scarborough of Raleigh, Reginald Scarborough of Wake Forest, Ernest Burton; daughter; Jessica Burton Monk, both of Wallace; and sister; Mary Whitlock of Tampa, Florida.
Viewing will be from 1 to 1:50 p.m. before the service.
Arrangements by Nixon Lewis Funeral Home, Burgaw.
Published in Jacksonville Daily News from July 8 to July 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.